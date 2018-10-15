GILFORD — Robert “Bob” Gove Watson, 97, of Watson Road, died at his son’s home in Hopkinton on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018.
Robert was born on Sept. 8, 1921, in Gilford, the son of Maurice G. and Helen D. (Bower) Watson. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving during World War II as a bugler and a chief machinist’s mate.
Robert was an electrician for over 35 years. He was a self-taught woodworker, designing and making distinctive pieces, tables, cabinets, doors and many wood turned bowls and Boston rockers. Robert was a man of many and varied talents.
He was a member of the Gilford Community Church and Mount Lebanon Lodge 32, and was a member of the Bektash Shriners of Concord.
Robert is survived by a son, Bradley G. Watson, of Hopkinton; three grandchildren, Joshua G. Watson and his wife, Catrina, of Webster, Bethany Watson and her husband, Jean Leon, of Quincy, Massachusetts, and Jessamyn Watson and her husband, Scott Wilcoxson, of Bristol; five great-grandchildren, Reagann Watson, Hayden Wilcoxson, Dakota Watson, Kelyn Leon and Khaleb Leon; a brother, Daniel W. Watson, of Moultonborough; and several nephews and nieces.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Rita P. Watson, and his sister, Dr. Barbara W. Amaral.
There will be no calling hours.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 20, at 11 a.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
Burial will follow with Military Honors in Pine Grove Cemetery, Gilford.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to the Gilford Community Church, 19 Potter Hill Road, Gilford NH; or to the Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association, 30 Pillsbury St., Concord NH 03301.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.