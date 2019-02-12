TILTON — Robert “Bob” W. Smith, 87, formerly of Sanbornton, died Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at the New Hampshire Veterans' Home in Tilton.
Bob was born on Aug. 26, 1931, in Dover, the son of Grover and Mary (Schanda) Smith. Bob was a U.S. Navy veteran. He worked as an insurance broker for many years.
Bob is remembered with love by two sons, Chriss Whittemore and wife Marina and Kevin Whittemore and wife Roberta; his daughter, Karen Sullivan, and husband Ken; a step-son, Thomas O’Neill, and wife Margie; two step-daughters, Sharon Dugan and husband Dave Nickerson and Coreen Navoy and husband Pete; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by his wife, Alice (Watson) Smith.
There will be no calling hours.
Burial will be in the spring in the family lot at Union Cemetery in Sanbornton.
For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the New Hampshire Veterans' Home, 139 Winter St., Tilton, NH 03276.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
