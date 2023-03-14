BRISTOL — Robert W. Patten, 84, died Sunday, March 12, after a brief illness. He was born in Laconia, the youngest of two sons of Howard and Harriet (Davis) Patten. He was raised in Alexandria, attended local schools, and graduated from Bristol High School in 1956. He joined the U.S. Air Force in 1957 and served one tour of duty as an Air Policeman. In 1958, he married the love of his life, Lorna Bergh. They settled in their South Main Street home in Bristol upon his return. Bob worked as a machinist at Esty’s Machine Shop for 13 years. He began doing upholstery work and eventually opened his shop Patten’s Upholstery adjacent to their home.
A civic minded individual, Bob joined the Bristol Fire Department where he served for 60 years. He was honored for his service by the department when the newest engine was dedicated to him. He also worked as an EMT for Emmons Ambulance Service. He was an active member of the Bristol United Church of Christ where he served on many boards throughout the years. He was faithful to the commitment of keeping the church’s tower clock wound weekly for all the townspeople’s benefit.
Bob was gifted with a talent for music. As a young man he was a member of the Bob and the Blue Tones Band where he would play saxophone and piano. He continued playing until these last days in the hospital.
Family was important to Bob, and he enjoyed time spent with them and watching them at their extracurricular activities. He was a very proud parent and grandparent. He is survived his children, Greg (Donna) Patten of Plymouth, Mark (Joanne) Patten of Bridgewater, Peter (Debra) Patten, and Julie Caissie, all of Bristol; a brother, Kenneth Patten of Franklin; grandchildren, Jennifer (Tim) Moulton, Leighann (Andrew) Nelson, Maegan (Geoffrey) Tarbox, Mary Patten, Jasmine Patten, Brandon Caissie, Zachary Patten; great-grandchildren, Ryan Moulton, Isac Nelson, Caleb Nelson and Leon Tarbox.
Services — A Celebration of life will be held on Sunday, April 16, at 2 p.m. at the Bristol United Church of Christ. He will be interred with his beloved Lorna at Homeland Cemetery Sunday, May 21, at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be in his memory to the Bristol Fire Company, 85 Lake St., Bristol, NH 03222.
