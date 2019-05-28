NASHUA — Robert W. Holloran Sr., 82, of Nashua, a longtime Nashua educator, passed away Saturday morning, May 25, 2019, after a period of declining health.
Born in Boston, Massachusetts, on Dec. 5, 1936, Bob moved to Nashua in his early teenage years. A graduate of Nashua High School, Class of 1954, he furthered his education at Keene Teachers' College, earning a bachelor’s degree with the Class of 1958 and his master’s degree from Rivier College, Class of 1962.
Bob married the love of his life, Margaret (Peggy) Langan, on Aug. 11, 1962. They spent 56 wonderful years together. Bob’s motto was Family First! He modeled that through his time volunteer coaching, attending sporting events all around New England, chasing grandchildren and enjoying time with his great-grandchildren.
He was the son of the late William and Mary (Mahoney) Holloran. He was also predeceased by his two brothers and sister-in-law, Francis “Spanky” Holloran and William “Billy” and Joyce (Moher) Holloran.
Besides his soulmate of 56 years, he is survived by his children, Kevin and his wife, Sue (Stone) Holloran, of Gray, Maine, Robert and his wife, Sue (Sweren) Holloran, of Nashua, Annmarie Holloran of Alexandria, and Maryann McNeil and her husband, Scott, of Gilford. Bob loved being known by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren as Pup-Pup; his cherished grandchildren, Brianna Linscott and her husband, Jeff, Nate Holloran, Amanda Mynhier and her husband, Ben, Rachel Gross, Lance Corporal Samantha Holloran, Ian McNeil and Maggie McNeil. He treasured his time with his great-grandchildren, Tanner Linscott, Matthew and D.J. Gross, and Noah, Presley, Peyton and Sophie Mynhier. He also leaves his sister, Mary Alice, and her husband, James Dow, of Dunstable, Massachusetts; two sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law, Eleanor Holloran of Lowell, Massachusetts, and Frances “Fran” and Mark Hendrickson of Nashua. Bob was the beloved uncle to his nieces and nephews.
Bob was employed in the Nashua School District for 37 years as a guidance counselor and teacher. His passion for teaching not only impacted his students, but his legacy continues as his daughters, niece, and some grandchildren are in the field of education.
Mr. Holloran was a past president of the Nashua Teachers Union.
He loved spending time camping with his family at Saco River Campground and later at Silver Lake Park. In his retirement, he enjoyed traveling with his wife, reading, doing crossword puzzles, playing cribbage and sitting on the porch at the lake. We now have one of our biggest cheerleaders in a skybox in heaven watching over us.
The family would like to thank the staff at Fairview Nursing Home, especially Dr. Peterson and everyone on 2 East, for their care and compassion in Bob’s final months. Also we would like to thank Dr. Rind for his knowledge, support and helping Bob through his Parkinson’s journey.
Calling hours will be at the Farwell Funeral Home, 18 Lock St., Nashua, on Thursday, May 30, from 4 to 7 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Patrick Church, 29 Spring St., Nashua, on Friday, May 31, at 9:15 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery in Hudson. Friends are invited to attend and are asked to gather at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bob’s name to the Keene State College Class of 1958 Scholarship Fund, Barry Alumni House, 229 Main St., Keene, NH 03435.
Arrangements are in the care of the Farwell Funeral Service, 603-882-0591. www.farwellfuneralserivce.com.
