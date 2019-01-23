LACONIA — Robert "Bob" W. Fagula, 66, died on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Hospital in Lebanon.
He was born in Biddeford, Maine, but resided in Laconia the majority of his life. He was a graduate of Laconia High School and UNH where he was president of his fraternity.
Bob's passion in life was sports. That was very evident with his years of dedication to coaching youth sports. He volunteered many years coaching Babe Ruth baseball and many years volunteering as head coach of Pop Warner Football. His dedication to the youth of Laconia shaped many future athletes, preparing them to be well-rounded people in athletics and in life. He not only was an excellent coach, he loved to watch sports. Thankfully, he got to see the New England Patriots win another AFC Championship.
Bob enjoyed working with his father for many years at the Sewing Machine Center on Union Avenue, and later took over the business until his retirement. During his years working at the store, he was the go-to guy for any sewing machine and vacuum services. He also took the time to convert electric sewing machines to non-electric foot-pumping peddle so people in Africa were able to use the machines to make clothing and goods in their communities. He loved our country and was always very supportive of our military, especially his niece, Nicole, who has served for decades.
He enjoyed living and making friends with the residents of Lake Village Apartments where Bob was known as the Bingo caller and the DJ music man for many of their functions. This gentle soul and kind-hearted man will surely be missed by all that knew him.
He leaves behind a brother, John T. Fagula of Nashua; two sisters, Linda Fagula Brodeur and her husband, Marc, formerly of Windham and currently living in The Villages, Florida, and Karen Fagula Wickman and her husband, Jeffrey, of Waterville, Maine; a niece, Nicole Fagula, and nephew, Scott Fagula, both of Hudson, Wisconsin, and a niece, Rebecca Wickman, of Waterville, Maine; along with several cousins.
His parents, Marie (Corriveau) Fagula and John E. Fagula, pre-deceased him.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Friday, Jan. 25, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
In lieu of flowers, you may honor him by making a donation to the Robert W. Fagula Award, c/o Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation, PO Box 7312, Gilford, NH 03247-7312, or online at http://www.lrscholarship.org.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
