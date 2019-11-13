MEREDITH — Robert W. Bartlett passed away on Nov. 11, 2019, at his home in Meredith, following a period of declining health.
He was born in Lowell, Massachusetts, on May 7, 1956, and moved to Meredith with his family when he was young, where he would live the rest of his life.
Bob was the proud owner of Bartlett Contracting since 1977.
Bob had a big personality and an infectious laugh. He was always quick with a story and was often found laughing with his many friends at a local watering hole, which he affectionately referred to as his “office”.
Sports were a passion for Bob. A three-season athlete through his school career, Bob fondly reminisced about the 1974 basketball season and their trip to the state finals. He discovered a love for coaching, which he did for many years, and was delighted to be remembered by former athletes as “Coach”. He was also proud to have served on the Meredith Parks and Playground Commission. As he matured, golf became his sport and he played as often as possible. He also loved traveling, especially to the Cayman Islands and South Beach.
Bob is survived by the great loves of his life: his children, Christine Holmes and Jonathan Bartlett, and grandchildren Avery and Corbin Holmes, all of Meredith. He is also survived by his sister, Cindy Moon, and husband Michael of Gorham, Maine, and his sister, Alison Whynot, and husband Jack, of Meredith.
He was predeceased by his parents, Jean and Elliot Bartlett, and his grandson, Kolten Holmes.
There will be a Celebration of Bob’s life at Hart’s Turkey Farm Restaurant in Meredith from 1 to 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 18.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Paul Sharpe Memorial Fund, c/o Duncan Simons, PO Box 1215, Meredith, NH 03253. This fund supports local veterans’ activities.
