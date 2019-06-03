Robert “Bob” V. Roman Sr., 73
MEREDITH — Robert “Bob” V. Roman Sr., 73, of Route 25, died on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at the Lakes Region General Hospital.
Bob was born on Aug. 7, 1945, in Boston, the son of Walter and Dorothy (Preskins) Roman. He moved from Newton, Massachusetts, to Meredith 36 years ago.
Bob worked for CCI Construction, of Laconia.
Bob is survived by his wife of 55 years, Marie (Caira) Roman, of Meredith; sons, Robert V. Roman Jr. and his wife, Franca, Mark D. Roman and his wife, Debbie, and Steven J. Roman and his wife, Christine; six grandchildren, Jordan, Mario, Jessica, Matthew, Seneca and Madeline Roman; brothers, Walter and Richard Roman; a sister, Joanne Reno; two nieces and three nephews.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, June 6, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
For those who wish the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association (Dementia Research), 166 South River Road, #210, Bedford, NH 03110.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
