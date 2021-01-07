MEREDITH — Robert V. Kennelly, 85, passed away peacefully on January 6th, 2021 due to COVID 19 and all its complications.
Bob was born on March 15, 1935 in Queens, NY to James J. Kennelly and Emily (Krohn) Kennelly.
Bob grew up a child of the depression, enlisted in the United States Army in 1954 and was stationed in Germany until 1956. He married the love of his life, Kathryn (Robertson) Kennelly in 1957.
Bob had a 41-year career at Consolidated Edison, working as a lineman, emergency worker and dispatcher.
Bob and Kay moved to Meredith in 1997 where they immersed themselves in community life and civic duty. Bob taught AARP Safe Driver refresher courses for many years and served as the Commander of the American Legion Post 33, Griggs-Wyatt for 19 years. In his role as Commander, Bob organized many ceremonies commemorating Memorial Day, September 11th, and Veteran’s Day. The Meredith Rotary Club recognized Bob for “service above self” by presenting him the Club’s highest honor, the Paul Harris Fellowship Award in 2016.
Bob loved his country, playing golf, going to Foxwoods and his daily walks to the American Legion. He was pre-deceased by his wife Kay, his parents, his sister Doris, and his brother Tommy.
Bob is survived by his son, Bob Kennelly of Meredith and his daughter, Patti Murphy and her husband Mike of Gilford, NH. In addition, he is survived by eight grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren who brought him immeasurable joy. He will be missed by granddaughters, Jaqueline Kennelly and her husband Rob Fullum of Sterling, Scotland, Caitlyn Aberle, her husband Dwight of Dobbs Ferry NY, Christin Donato and her husband Dan of Mahopac, NY, Samantha Ostrander and her husband Bobby of Yonkers, NY, Kristyn Murphy and her fiancé Brian Adler of Williston, Vermont, and Brittany Murphy of Haverhill, MA; and grandsons, Michael Murphy of Haverhill MA and Nicholas Murphy of Meredith, NH. Bob also leaves behind great-grandchildren, Miles and Rowan Aberle, Althea and Rosalie Donato and Cole Ostrander.
Bob spent the last five months battling Alzheimer’s disease and his family takes great comfort in the fact that he is now at peace and with his beloved Kay. Bob and Kay loved Meredith and spent the happiest years of their lives there.
A graveside service, with Military Honors, will be held in the Meredith Village Cemetery, Meredith, on Saturday at 11am. Please follow CDC Guidelines. The family respectfully ask for everyone to wear a mask and social distance.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating in Bob’s memory to the New Hampshire Veteran’s home or the American Cancer Society.
The Mayhew Funeral Home and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are assisting the family. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.