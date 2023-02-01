Robert T. Tanner, 81

MOULTONBOROUGH — Robert “Bob” Tanner, 81, passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness at his home in Moultonborough.
Robert was born in Stoneham, Massachusetts, on July 15, 1941, the son of Ralph E. Tanner and Virginia (Cammon) Tanner of Wakefield, Massachusetts. Bob is survived by his loving wife, Marguerite, of 55 years; his stepbrother, Roger Tanner of New Mexico; and Rosie, his sweet golden retriever who was always by his side.
Bob and Marguerite first came to Moultonborough in 1986 and enjoyed it so much they became full-time residents in 1989 and never looked back.
Bob enjoyed a very long career working for the U.S. Postal Service. He started out as a mail carrier in Melrose, Massachusetts, and transferred to Laconia’s main post office in the early 1990s as a postal clerk handling the issuance of passports until he retired in 2012.
He loved all sports and if there was a game on television he was watching it, sometimes three different games at a time.
Photography was a passion of Bob’s. He thoroughly enjoyed taking pictures of his family, dogs, friends, neighbors, the beautiful lake and landscapes. Everyone loved receiving photo albums he created for them.
Bob and his family were impressed and comforted by the wonderful care and support of the employees from the Lakes Region Visiting Nurse Association and Moultonborough fire fighters and EMTs. It allowed him to remain at home and be with his family.
Bob will be missed by his family and friends.
There will be no calling hours at this time. Family and friends are welcome to join us at a graveside celebration of life that will be held on Friday, May 26, at 10 a.m., at the Shannon Cemetery on Route 109.
For those who wish, the family suggests a donation be made to St Jude’s Research Hospital in Bob’s name at stjude.org.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium in Meredith and Plymouth are honored to assist the Tanner family with their arrangements. To sign The Book of Memories, visit mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.