SOMERSWORTH — Robert “Bob” Soucy, 53, passed away on Aug. 4, 2019, at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital, following a period of failing health.
Born in Lynn, Massachusetts, on March 4, 1966,he was the son of Virginia (Soucy) Beck of Sedona, Arizona, and Edward J. Soucy of Gloucester, Massachusetts.
He had worked for many years for Ed O’Brien Landscaping in Dover. He also worked for Bayhead Products in Dover. He was a graduate of Somersworth High School.
He is survived by his mother, Virginia Beck, and step-father Wayne Beck of Sedona, Arizona; aunt Marcia Gilbert of Lake Alfred, Florida; aunt Mary Murray of Alton; cousins Sharon Conary and Denise Loop (John) of Auburndale, Florida, and Ritchie Conary (Cindy) of Largo, Florida; and many special friends.
He was predeceased by his brother Joseph Michael Soucy; his grandmother, Elizabeth Murray of Largo, Florida, (formerly of Alton); and grandfather Chester F. Murray Sr. of Alton.
There will be no services.
A very special thank-you to the doctors and nurses of the Critical Care Unit and Supportive & Palliative Care Team of Wentworth-Douglass Hospital, and Cornerstone Hospice Care, which provided him with loving care during this difficult time.
Donations may be made to Pope Memorial Humane Society, 221 County Farm Road, Dover, or the charity of your choice.
