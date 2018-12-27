NASHUA/LACONIA — We have lost another one of our World War II veterans. Former representative in the New Hampshire State Legislature, Robert S. Mercer, who had a distinguished second career in state government, including time as an Assistant Majority Leader, died peacefully, Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, at Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia.
Robert was born on Feb. 21, 1925, in Nashua, son of the late Ottis (Sands) and Sarah (Morgan) Mercer, who were also dedicated to civic service.
He proudly served his country as a first Lieutenant in the Army Air Corps, enlisting when he was only 17 years old. When he reported for duty, he looked so young that the MPs thought he was impersonating an officer. He was in the 318th Checker Tail Fighter Squad, stationed in Italy, and flew P-40 and P-51 fighter planes. He was still telling stories of those times to the last, as long as there was someone there to listen.
He was a graduate of Nashua High School and received his bachelor's degree in Industrial Psychology from the University of New Hampshire.
When he was starting out in the workplace, he found his greatest joy working for the Senate Radio and TV Gallery in Washington, D.C., but returned home to help his ill father and brother at the Mercer Brother’s Garage. He later began employment at Sanders Associates as a Personnel Manager and worked with Senator Norris Cotton as a liaison for Sanders. Robert retired from their employ 25 years later.
Sports were a very large part of Bob’s life. He was a lifetime member of the New Hampshire Football Association and a devoted fan of the New England Patriots. He enjoyed coaching football and officiating basketball with his sons. He also umpired baseball games. Bob enjoyed hunting with his in-laws, fishing with his brother, and golfing with friends. He sang bass in the Nashua Choral Society and played trumpet in many bands over the years, including the Army Air Corps Band and the American Legion Band. More recently, he looked forward to his annual trips to St. Petersburg, Florida, with his significant other, Barbara A. Rousseau.
Robert was predeceased by his wife of almost 50 years, Audrey (Lund) Mercer of Hollis, in 1996, and his younger brother, Paul Mercer, in 2011. Another person who should be named is Avis Nichols, who worked with Bob in the legislature and later became a companion of Bob’s for many years.
Robert is survived by Barbara and his sons, Greg Mercer of Long Island, New York, and Jay Mercer of Nashua, and his daughter, Sarah Mercer, who lives in the Hudson Valley in New York. Robert also leaves behind a granddaughter, Nicole Mueller, and was happily still with us to see his great-granddaughter Rowan’s christening in February.
Friends and family are invited to attend calling hours on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Davis Funeral Home, 1 Lock St., Nashua. A Masonic Service will take place at 7:30 p.m.
A funeral service will be taking place the following day, Thursday, Jan. 3, at 12:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 58 Lowell St., Nashua. Burial will follow in Edgewood Cemetery, Amherst St., Nashua.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are encouraged to be sent to the Masonic Rising Sun Lodge No. 39, 196 Main St., No. 16, Nashua, NH 03060.
The Davis Funeral Home, One Lock St., Nashua, has been placed in charge of arrangements. An online guest book is available at www.davisfuneralhomenh.com, 603-883-3401.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.