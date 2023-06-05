Robert S. Little, 68

WINCHESTER, Massachusetts — Robert Shackford Little, 68, of Winchester, Massachusetts, and Laconia, New Hampshire, passed away surrounded by family on Friday, June 2, after a brief illness.
He leaves Mary Beth née Livingston, his wife of 43 years; his daughter, Kate Little; and his son, Matthew Little, daughter-in-law Erika, and granddaughter Eliana. He also leaves his sister, Jo Binette née Little; and his brother, Geoff Little and his wife Esmé Little; as well as nephews, nieces and cousins.
Bob grew up in Melrose, and graduated from Williston Academy. He attended Bates College, and graduated from the Culinary Institute of America. He also received a business degree from Northeastern University.
Bob spent all or part of every summer of his life on Lake Winnipesaukee, making many lifelong friends. His passion was being on the lake in a boat: driving one or building one. As a teenager, he raced a yellow Tahiti in Class A Division water skiing, winning many trophies. Recently, he was active with the New Hampshire Boat Museum in Wolfeboro.
An avid snow skier, Bob traveled around the country skiing various mountains with family and college friends. He was a member of the Gunstock Ski Patrol. Bob was an extremely loyal and loving person, valuing family above all. He loved family traditions and holiday gatherings.
A Memorial Service is planned for later this summer.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services/603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
