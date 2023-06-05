Robert S. Little, 68

Robert S. Little, 68

WINCHESTER, Massachusetts — Robert Shackford Little, 68, of Winchester, Massachusetts, and Laconia, New Hampshire, passed away surrounded by family on Friday, June 2, after a brief illness.

He leaves Mary Beth née Livingston, his wife of 43 years; his daughter, Kate Little; and his son, Matthew Little, daughter-in-law Erika, and granddaughter Eliana. He also leaves his sister, Jo Binette née Little; and his brother, Geoff Little and his wife Esmé Little; as well as nephews, nieces and cousins.

