Robert S. Krauz, 62

HILL — Robert "Bob" S. Krauz, 62, a resident of Hill for the past 12 years, passed away at his home on Monday, October 18, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Franklin on February 15, 1959, son of Stanley and Lorraine (Dorval) Krauz.
Bob was employed for Collins Autobody in Franklin for 10 years and most recently worked for Shumway Construction as a truck driver, where he worked for 20 years. He was a member of the Franklin Elks Lodge 1280 in Franklin and enjoyed watching movies and his hummingbird feeder at home.
He was predeceased by his parents; and a brother, Kevin P. Krauz, who died in 2007. His family includes his wife 32 years, Gail M. (Bean) Krauz of Hill; his sisters, Joann G. Irving of Hill, Denise M. Ordway of Franklin, Janice E. Krauz of Concord and Laurie J. Krauz Nadeau of Franklin; his brother, Richard S. Krauz of Franklin; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Old Town Road in Hill.
Memorial donations in memory of Bob, may be offered to the Hill Fire Department, 18 Commerce St., Hill, NH 03243.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements.
For more information or to leave the family a condolence, go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
