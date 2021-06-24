GILFORD — Robert R. “Bob” Ierardi of Naples, FL, and Gilford, NH, and formerly of Winthrop, MA, passed away on May 18, 2021. He was 86 years old.
Robert was the beloved husband of the late Anne (Folsom) Ierardi. Born in Winthrop, he was the cherished son of the late Luciano and Anna (Marukelli) Ierardi.
Prior to his retirement, Bob was employed as a teacher in the Winthrop and Danvers Public School Systems. He was involved with the Boy Scouts of America, past co-chair of The Caregiver Network of Laconia, NH, past president of the Deauville Lake Club Association of Naples, FL, and was a former member of the Town of Winthrop Advisory Board.
Bob was a member of the Gilford Island Association for many years. He’d been coming to Round Island since his early teens when he came with his Boy Scout troop to help his future in-laws, the late Alice and Carl Folsom. Bob loved the Lakes Region and spent part of his honeymoon on Round Island, where he enjoyed 44 years with his late wife Anne Folsom and the Folsom Family. He was famous for his late night flaming silver bullets on The Big House beach.
Robert was the devoted father of Robert Ryan and his partner Patrick Cudmore of Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Thomas Ierardi and his wife Gloria of Skaneateles, NY, and Douglas Ierardi and his wife Monique of Beaverton, OR. He was the adored grandfather of Allison, Matthew and Joseph Ierardi, Maria and Alex Ierardi and Jason Gale. Bob is also survived by his dear and close friend Judith Murphy of Auburn, MA, and by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visiting hours will be held at the Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home, 210 Winthrop St., Winthrop, MA, on August 6 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Robert’s funeral will be from the funeral home on Saturday, August 7, at 9 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass to be held in St. Michael the Archangel Parish (formerly St. John the Evangelist Church), Winthrop, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited. Interment will be in Winthrop Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to the Alzheimer’s Assn., 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452.
