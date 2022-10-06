LACONIA — Robert R. Daniels, 85, of Clark Avenue, passed away after a protracted illness on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Forestview Manor in Meredith, surrounded by his four daughters.
Robert was born on April 6, 1937, in Haverhill, the son of Ralph Daniels and Mary Rose (Lemay) Lemaire.
Robert grew up in Woodsville, and graduated from Woodsville High School in 1955. He enlisted and served for four years in the United States Air Force. He then attended Plymouth Teacher’s College, receiving a BS in teaching in 1963. It was at PTC that he met his future wife, Elizabeth Welchans.
Known as "Bob" to friends and "Mr. Daniels" to his students, he was a long-time resident of Laconia, teaching 7th grade math at Memorial Middle School for much of his 30+ year career. While at MMS, Bob ran the Rocketry Club as well as assisted with the Drama Club. Bob was an active member of "The Streetcar Company," reprising his favorite role of Ebenezer Scrooge several times over the years. Bob loved photography and videography, working for LRPA and recording Sunday services for the United Baptist Church in Laconia. After retiring from teaching, he started his own business, Videos By Bob (VBB), converting old home movies and slides to DVD/digital.
Bob was known for his sarcastic humor and ability to slip into a British accent, playing tricks on telemarketers and others. He enjoyed astronomy. He was a life-long Sci-Fi fan and shared this love with his family, following Doctor Who, Star Trek, Star Wars, and other series avidly. Bob was extremely proud of his grandchildren and loved spending time with them, playing games and making them laugh with funny faces and voices.
Robert is survived by his daughters, Katherine and her husband Jeffrey Nardone, of Plymouth, Massachusetts, Rebecca and her husband Wesley Grandmont, of Woodinville, Washington, Christina and her husband Zach Kostelak, of Ashland, and Dorothy Daniels and her partner Dennis Goguen Jr., of Sanbornton; and 10 grandchildren, Ethan, Elena, Wesley, Noah, Lana, Sydney, Jacob, Matthew, Adriana, and Grace. In addition to his parents, Robert is predeceased by his wife of 42 years, Elizabeth (Welchans) Daniels and his sister Doreen Boulet.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Bob on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the United Baptist Church, 23 Park Street, Lakeport, NH.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.