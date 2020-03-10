LACONIA — Robert Pierce Laramie, 55, of Court Street, passed away on March 7, 2020, at his home.
Robert was born on Dec. 6, 1964, in Laconia, the son of Ronald A. Laramie and Roberta “Betty” A. (Biron) de Haven.
Robert graduated from Laconia High School in 1983, and achieved his bachelor’s degree from the University of New Hampshire and then his master’s degree from Bentley College.
Robert enjoyed playing golf, hockey, and boating.
Robert is survived by his father; a son, Zachary Laramie of Andover, Massachusetts; a daughter, Meghan Laramie of Andover, Massachusetts; his children’s mother, Kathleen Laramie of Andover, Massachusetts; two brothers, Craig Laramie of Prescott, Arizona, and Artie Paquet and his wife, Toni, of Plant City, Florida; a sister, Deb Tonini, and her husband, Oiles, of Laconia; and two nieces and two nephews.
In addition to his mother, Robert was predeceased by his stepmother, Linda Laramie; grandparents Armand and Phyllis Laramie and Roland and Edna Biron; and a niece, McKenzie Paquet.
There will be a Celebration of Life from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, at the Laconia Country Club, 607 Elm St., Laconia.
For those who wish, the family suggests that donations in Robert’s name be made to the Freedom Academy, 367 Shaker Road, Canterbury, NH 03224; or to Navigation Recovery of the Lakes Region, 102 Court St., Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasent St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
