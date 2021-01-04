TILTON — Robert Paul Jakubec Sr. went to be with the Lord in Heaven on December 29, 2020, at 8:25 p.m. after a brief illness.
Robert was born on February 7, 1938, in Gustavus, Ohio, to Helen and Paul Jakubec.
Bob began his career working with iron castings in 1960 at Cleveland Castings in Kinsman, Ohio. He began as a laborer and worked his way up to supervisor of the iron foundry by 1983 when he relocated to Franklin, NH, to begin supervising Webster Foundry Iron Works. As time went on, he also supervised the brass foundry when the iron foundry ceased production. After 40 years with Watts Corporation Robert retired at the age of 62.
After retiring Robert spent many hours on his favorite things, building model boats, cars and custom 3-wheeled trike cycles. His family was blessed with his handy skills and he was able to assist in building, renovating and creating so many woodworking projects that his family will enjoy for years to come. Just spending time with his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren filled his heart with absolute joy. He was a very special Dad, Grand Dad, Great-Grand Dad and Great-Great-Grand Dad.
Bob loved to travel and spent many summers on the road with his wife and best friend Barb and their pup-pup. He was able to see many National Parks, scenic roadways like Route 66 and enjoyed many a night under the stars in their little camper for two. The two also enjoyed ocean excursions and cruises to tropical places.
Bob is survived by his wife of 40 years, Barbara Jakubec of Tilton, NH. He was also blessed with five children, Darlene Walker, Tamara Moorehead and spouse, Robert Jr. (deceased) and spouse of Warren, Ohio, Crystal McClimans and spouse of Jamestown, PA and Nicole Foster and spouse of Franklin, NH. In addition to his children, Robert was elated to have 17 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind siblings, Carol Andrei, Ronald Jakubec and Janice Barber and spouse. He is also remembered fondly by his many friends, acquaintances and co-workers. Anyone who knew Bob loved him. Bob was also pre-deceased by his parents, Paul and Helen Jakubec of Ohio.
There will be a small private ceremony at Phaneuf Funeral Home in Boscawen, NH, for immediate family only. An extended family ceremony will be held later in the spring where Robert will be laid to rest at the family plot in Park Street Cemetery in Tilton, NH.
In lieu of sending flowers the family is asking that donations be sent to his favorite charity, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
