On August 9, 2021, Robert Neil Sibulkin surprised us all by unexpectedly leaving this world at the age of 73.
Those who knew and loved him became accustomed to his larger than life personality. He will be remembered as a kindhearted man with a quick wit and joyous humor. He made everyone in his life laugh. Robert was generous with his time and would always lend a helping hand or advice to everyone.
Robert was born on September 13, 1947 to Morris Sibulkin Jr. and Phyllis Singer Sibulkin in Manchester, New Hampshire. Robert graduated from Tabor Academy in Marion, Massachusetts, in 1965 where he was a coxswain and led the rowing team to victory of the Princess Elizabeth Challenge Cup at the Royal Henley Regatta in England. He later graduated from the University of Miami in 1970 with a Bachelor's of Art degree. Robert owned and operated Clark Manor Nursing Home in Worcester, Massachusetts. Throughout his life he volunteered and served on many committees wherever he lived.
Robert leaves behind his beloved wife, Judith Anne Sibulkin; his daughter, Jodi Smith (Chad) of Aberdeen, North Carolina; and daughter, Jamie Schneider (Brian) of Crested Butte, Colorado; and his favorite grandson, Declan Levi Smith; and his favorite granddaughter, Rivkah Phyllis Schneider.
Robert always said that when this day came to please say "I was born; I lived and I died." He will be sorely missed.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Robert's memory to Tabor Academy in support of Tabor's Crew Program, 66 Spring Street, Marion, Massachusetts 02738-9900.
