Robert N. Page, 85

LACONIA — Robert "Bob" Norman Page, 85, of Van Buren Road, passed away at his home on Monday, April 3.
Robert was born on Jan. 4, 1938, in East Derry, the son of Robert and Clara (Hill) Page.
LACONIA — Robert "Bob" Norman Page, 85, of Van Buren Road, passed away at his home on Monday, April 3.
Robert was born on Jan. 4, 1938, in East Derry, the son of Robert and Clara (Hill) Page.
Bob lived a remarkable life and will be missed dearly by his family and friends. Family vacations to Hermit Island and Nova Scotia in the '70s involved packing a '65 Mustang beyond capacity with a rack on the trunk piled with luggage, on top of which he strapped a Sunfish sailboat with the family of five inside. They also hiked and camped in the White Mountains and enjoyed downhill skiing. Bob was one of the few people to have ever seen an ivory-billed Woodpecker in the wild.
Bob was a skilled toolmaker at New Hampshire Ball Bearings and brought the perfectionism required for the job home with him, even going so far as to cut the limbs off a Christmas tree and rearrange them to be completely symmetrical. This trait also helped him transform a little camp with wall-to-wall blue outdoor carpeting, a giant orange couch, shocking pink walls, and mint green cabinets into a lovely oasis where many family memories were made. Bob was a voracious reader, enjoyed boating, made the best pies with his wife, Darlene, and the pair enjoyed exploring the coast of Maine. After the remodel of their cottage on the lake was complete, they stayed closer to home where they had many wonderful years with friends and family.
Robert is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Darlene (MacLeod) Page; his daughters, Joyce Eberhardt, Valerie Hillenburg and her husband Michael, and Audrey Leet and her husband Robert; his five grandchildren, Shea Coleman and his wife Anne, Casey Hillenburg and his wife Maegan, Madison Echavarri-Leet and her wife Anastasha, Morgan Leet, and Adalee Hillenburg; his five great-grandchildren; and his two nieces, Deborah and Elizabeth. Robert is predeceased by his parents.
A Calling Hour will be held on Thursday, April 20, from 10 to 11 am, in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH 03246.
Burial will immediately follow the Calling Hour at 11:30 am at Bayside Cemetery, Union Avenue, Laconia, NH 03246.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made in Bob’s honor to Community Wellness Center, 22 Strafford St. #2, Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, are assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Which methods do you use to consume media and entertainment? Click the image below to answer
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.