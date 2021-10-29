SOUTH SUTTON — Robert N. Bennett Jr., 55, passed away on October 26, 2021 at the Jack Byrne Hospice Center in Lebanon after a courageous battle with cancer.
Rob was born in North Kingston, RI, on March 29, 1966 to the late Robert N. Bennett Sr. and Carol A. (Rayno) Bennett. He grew up in East Andover, NH, attending Merrimack Valley High School and Franklin High School. He attended Plymouth State University and later earned his Master's Degree from New England College.
Rob taught in the Kearsarge Regional School District (KRSD) for 26 years, starting as a paraprofessional in 1994 at Kearsarge Regional Elementary School in New London and Kearsarge Regional Middle School. He later became a social studies teacher and taught at Kearsarge Regional High School (KRHS) for six years before becoming an administrator. As an administrator Rob held the following positions within the KRSD: Special Education Associate Director from 2006-2007, Assistant Principal at KRHS from 2012-2013, Interim Principal at KRHS from 2014-2015, and Principal at KRHS from 2016-2020. He was heavily involved with the Adult Diploma program and summer school. Rob then spent one year and a few months as principal at Laconia High School before his health declined to a point where he was unable to continue working.
Rob coached numerous Kearsarge sports, including football, baseball, field hockey, men's and women's basketball, and was also a coaching assistant for the women's basketball team at Keene State University. In his free time, he enjoyed golfing and was an avid New England sports fan. Rob was a family man who loved spending time with his wife, children, extended family, and his friends. He will be dearly missed.
Rob is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Koreen A. Kenyon-Bennett of South Sutton; his daughters, Courtney Bennett and Olivia Bennett; his brother Gary Bennett and his wife Lynn of Hopkinton, NH; in-laws, Bernard and Shirlie Kenyon, sister-in-law Lisa Smith and her husband, John; and niece and nephews, Parker and Riley Bennett, and Kyle and Mark Smith.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative and Hospice Care in Lebanon, NH.
Walk through calling hours will be held on Thursday, November 4, 2021 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Chadwick Funeral Home, 235 Main Street, New London, NH.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 5, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. at The First Baptist Church of New London, 461 Main Street, New London, NH. Masks will be required at the church. A private family burial will be held at a later date.
