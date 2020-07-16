LACONIA — Robert "Bob'" Meade passed away peacefully on Friday, July 10, 2020, at the age of 85.
Bob was born in Ansonia, Connecticut, on August 13, 1934, to Joseph Meade and Dorothy Fitzpatrick Meade. From 1956 to 1957, Bob was stationed in Bikini Atoll and Eniwetok as a member of the United States Army Financial Division. After completing his service, Bob spent 30 years working for AT&T as a National Account Manager.
Upon retirement from AT&T, Bob and Harriet relocated to New Hampshire. During his retirement, Bob spent countless hours volunteering at Lakes Region General Hospital and was an instrumental figure in organizing the Medication Connection. In 2000, Governor Jeanne Shaheen presented Bob with the Joseph D. Vaughan Award for his outstanding volunteerism. By 2008, Bob completed over 4,000 volunteer service hours and was recognized by Lakes Region General Hospital as a recipient of the President’s Call to Service Award.
In addition to volunteering, Bob and Harriet were active parishioners at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Meredith New Hampshire, and Bob was an avid contributor to the Laconia Daily Sun Newspaper.
Bob is survived by his wife of 65 years, Harriet Meade; his children Dana Meade of Laconia, New Hampshire, and Robert Meade of Conifer, Colorado; his six grandchildren, Katie, Robert, Mary, Clancy, Aiden and Brody; and many beloved nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his son David, his four brothers Frank, Eddie, Jack, Joe, and his sister Dorothy.
Bob Meade spent the past 85 years caring for his family, supporting the communities he called home, and educating himself and others on world affairs. He was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather who will be greatly missed but remembered by all for his unwavering empathy and gentle yet strong demeanor.
Funeral Services will be held at a later date.
Burial will take place in the family plot in Alderbrook Cemetery, Guilford, CT.
For those who wish to do so, memorial contributions can be made to Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Meredith, New Hampshire, PO Box 635, Meredith, New Hampshire, 03253-0635.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit wwww.wilkinsonbeane.com.
