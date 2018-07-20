BRISTOL — Robert M. Marini, 62, of Hall Road, died Wednesday, July 18, 2018 at home after a brief illness. He waas born in Athol, Massachusetts the son of Edwin Whiting and Estelle (Vysocky) Monroe. He was raised by his step-father, Robert Monroe.
While Bob was young, the family moved to Caanan, where he attended local schools and graduated from Mascoma Regional High School. Bob went on to serve in the U.S. Air Force for four years and then transferred to the New Hampshire National Guard.
When he was not working, Bob devoted his time to his family. He loved to fish and shared that with his children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed watching the NASCAR races.
While in the Air Force, Bob worked as a firefighter. He brought those skills back and served as a member of the Bristol Fire Department.
He is survived by his step-father Robert Monroe; wife, Beatrice (Paiva) Marini; children John, Christopher, and Megan Marini, and Sarah-Ann Paiva; sisters Teresa Bolduc and Angela Rakotz; and brother Ronald Monroe, as well as 12 grandchildren.
Private services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Emmons Funeral Home of Bristol.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.