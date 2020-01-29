ALTON — Robert M. Kempton, age 82, of Osprey Road in Alton, passed away peacefully on Jan. 24, 2020, at the Belknap County Nursing Home in Laconia.
Born March 5, 1937, in Winthrop, Massachusetts, son of Richard M. and Hester E. (Vessey) Kempton, his family moved to Meredith when he was 13. He resided there until moving to Alton in 1984.
He served with the United States Army Reserves for 15 years.
Prior to retirement, he was employed with New Hampshire Electric Cooperative for many years.
Bob was a member of the Community Church of Alton. He taught line dancing with Shep Spinney for 15 years. He loved his 1968 Mustang convertible and he loved playing horseshoes. He also was a member of the Elks Lodge.
He is survived by his wife of almost 61 years, Beverly A. (Gray) Kempton; daughter Karen Lee Kroll of Anchorage, Alaska; son Robert Scott Kempton and wife Debbie of Canal Winchester, Ohio; grandson Noah Robert Kempton; step-granddaughter Felicia; three step-great-grandchildren, Chancellor, Serenity, and James; two sisters, Dorothy Ehrenberg and Janet Moorhead; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a sister, Barbara Rideout.
There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date at his church.
Instead of flowers, memorial donations may be made to his church, Community Church of Alton, PO Box 997, Alton NH 03809.
Urn interment will be at New Riverside Cemetery.
Cremation care by Peaslee Alton Funeral Home. To express condolences, please visit www.peasleefuneralhome.com.
