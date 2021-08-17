Robert M. Gibbs, 89

GAINSVILLE, Fla. — Robert M. Gibbs passed away peacefully with his loving wife, Nancy, by his side on November 28,2020 in Gainesville, Florida.
Bob, as he was known to family and friends, was born in Ashland, NH on February 11, 1932. He was the son of Gilman B. and Doris Gibbs and brother to Gilman, Kathy, and Ronald Gibbs. The family moved to Littleton, NH in 1942 where they worked the family farm. He enlisted in the Army in 1949, served three years in Korea and was honorably discharged in September of 1952. Bob married Joann Langtange on March 10, 1952 and they had three daughters and a son.
Bob was a wanderer, music man and loved to tinker. He moved his young family across country many times in search of his next adventure. He worked in an aviation factory, shoe company, owned an insurance agency, owned, and drove long haul truck routes, was a licensed plumber and electrician and invented the Saf-t-heat. He also loved making music with his guitar and played any time and place where an opportunity arose. He especially loved playing with his brother Gil.
Bob lost his beloved wife Joann in May 2001. With the winter came a chance to spend time in Hawaii with his sister Kathy and husband Ted. He then made Hawaii his winter home with Nancy, whom he married in 2002. After many years wandering the highways and byways of the United States, Bob and Nancy settled in Trenton, Florida.
Bob was predeceased by his wife Joann; daughter, Doris Watson; son, Robert W. Gibbs; grandson, Christopher Gibbs and grandson, Philip Barrett.
He is survived by his devoted wife Nancy; daughter, Patsy Charlton of Laclede, Idaho, and Kim Terrio of Belmont, NH. He also leaves many grandchildren and great-grandchildren behind.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 20th at the South Road Cemetery in Belmont, NH at 10:30 a.m.
