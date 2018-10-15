BELMONT — Robert (Bob) M. Blaisdell Sr., 84, of Blackwater Road in Somersworth, died unexpectedly on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, at Wentworth Douglass Hospital, with his wife, Bertha, at his side.
He was born on Feb. 21, 1934, in Laconia, the son of Ellis N. and Eva Merrill Blaisdell.
Robert attended Belmont grade school and high school, graduating in 1952. While in high school, he lettered in baseball and basketball.
He then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and spent 18 months in Japan before returning to Westover Air Force Base in Chicopee, Massachusetts. This is where he met his future bride, Bertha, on a blind date. They married Nov. 16, 1957, and returned to New Hampshire where Robert attended UNH with a focus on Pre-Med/Pre-Veterinarian studies. He retired from PNSY after 32 years of civil service as a first-class machinest, planner and estimator.
He was an avid nature lover, sports enthusiast and the best Dad and Papa ever. He enjoyed being surrounded by his children and grandchildren.
Robert is survived by his wife of 60 years, Bertha; children Michael E. Blaisdell of Troy, Alabama, Alan J. and wife Nancy of Rochester, Beth A. and husband Larry Wright of Bracey, Virginia, Gary P. of Berwick, Maine, and Kelly J. and husband Arthur (Claude) Gagnon of Somersworth; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and "Little sister" Alice Hurst.
He was predeceased by his parents, Ellis and Eva Blaisdell; brothers Edwin, Melvin, David, and Roger; and one sister, Mildred (Blaisdell) Shaw. He was also predeceased by his first-born son, Robert (Robby) M. Blaisdell Jr.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Mass at St. Mary’s Church at 71 Lowell Street in Rochester on Saturday, Nov. 17, at 11 a.m. There will be a luncheon following the ceremony at the church.
A graveside service will be held at a future date for immediate family.
To sign our online guestbook, please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bob’s name to New England Donor Services of Waltham, Massachusetts, either by check to 61st Avenue, Waltham, MA 02451-1106 or by an online donation at neds.org. We are fortunate to know that Bob’s donation of skin tissue will go to aid in breast reconstruction or skin grafting for burn patients.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.