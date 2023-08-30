Robert Lawrence, 73 

LOCHMERE — Robert "Bob" Lawrence, 73, of Lochmere, went home to be with the Lord on Monday morning, Aug. 28.
Bob was born in Queens, New York, on Sept. 8, 1949, the son of Andrew and Mary (Henze) Lawrence.
After completing his education, Bob worked for the United States Postal Service in New York for 35 years. Following retirement, Bob relocated to New Hampshire and worked as a Tilton Walmart greeter for over 14 years. Bob loved the daily interactions and the opportunities that greeting provided, to be an assistance and encouragement to others.
Bob had a deep love for God and attended Lakes Region Bible Church in Laconia. He found joy in family and friends, playing cards, chess and all the beauties of living on a lake. Bob was also an avid New York Yankees and Boston Bruins fan. Although Bob faced some significant setbacks during his lifetime, including a recent health diagnosis, he always did so graciously, finding God’s hand and good humor in even the most challenging of circumstances.
Bob is survived by his of wife of 37 years, Alice (Riddle) Lawrence; his son, Steven and wife Emily of Belmont; daughter, Monica of Lochmere; sister, Gigi and husband Tom Benton of Syracuse, New York; grandsons, Cohen and Brycen; nieces, Julia, Laura and Anna; many beloved friends, close neighbors, and countless acquaintances.
A special thanks to the Tilton Fire EMS and Tilton Police Department for their quick response and kind compassion during this difficult time.
Thanks as well to the many close neighbors who provided Bob with love and support during his lifetime and equal kindness during the morning of his passing.
There will be no calling hours.
A remembrance service will be held on Friday, Sept. 1, at 11 a.m., at the Lakes Region Bible Church, 85 Zion Hill Road, Laconia. Burial to follow at Bayside Cemetery in Laconia.
The family has asked that donations be made in Bob’s name to the Lakes Region Bible Church, 85 Zion Hill Road, Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services/603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
