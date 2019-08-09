BRIDGEWATER — Robert L. Webber, 84, passed away at his home on Aug. 6, 2019, after a brief illness.
Bob was born May 24, 1935, in Haverhill, to John and Kate (Cook) Webber. He then married Shila M. Burbank on Oct. 8, 1955, in New Hampton.
Bob worked in construction most of his life, working for Palazzi as a low bed driver, as well as Tilton Sand and Gravel, Tilcon, and Ambrose Brothers, as well as BH Construction as a loader operator.
Bob is survived by his three children, Sherry Webber, Robert A. Webber and his wife, Holly, and Kenneth A. Webber and his wife, Erin, all of Bridgewater. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Douglas Piper of Richmond Hill, Georgia, Ashley Webber of Hopkington, Adam Webber of Alexandria, Jamie LaRoache of New Hampton, Joshua Haney of Belmont, Jeremy Haney of Groton, and Cory Eigabroadt of Warner; as well as 12 great-grandchildren.
Bob was predeceased on Sept. 27, 2016, by his wife of 60 years, Shila.
There will be a celebration of Bob’s Life at a later date, at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob’s name to a charity of one's choice.
