Robert L. Rice Jr. (photo) 332

LACONIA — Robert “Bob” L. Rice Jr., 87, a resident of Laconia for most of his life, passed away at Concord Hospital after a short illness. Robert was born in Laconia on Sept. 22, 1935, son of the late Robert L. Sr. and Laura (Fregeole) Rice.

Following graduation from high school, Bob enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and proudly served his country until his discharge. After his service, he became an electrician, beginning his career working for Heads Electric. He went on to work for Charlie Gove Electric, and then for Watts Regulator, until his retirement in 2000.

