LACONIA — Robert “Bob” L. Rice Jr., 87, a resident of Laconia for most of his life, passed away at Concord Hospital after a short illness. Robert was born in Laconia on Sept. 22, 1935, son of the late Robert L. Sr. and Laura (Fregeole) Rice.
Following graduation from high school, Bob enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and proudly served his country until his discharge. After his service, he became an electrician, beginning his career working for Heads Electric. He went on to work for Charlie Gove Electric, and then for Watts Regulator, until his retirement in 2000.
Bob loved to complete 3D puzzles and had a passion for models, both trains and airplanes, and was a member of the Goldwing Motorcycle Club.
He was predeceased by his father in 2000 and his mother in 2013; his wife, Dorothy Lee (Judkins) Rice, in 2004; and by his sister, Margaret Smith; and a stepson, Richard Douville in 1985.
His family includes his three daughters, Amy Rice and Molly Rice, both of Tilton, and Jennifer Goyette of Gilford; his two sons, Timothy Rice and his wife Patty of Laconia, and Thomas Rice of Tilton; his eight grandchildren, Christopher, Angela, Michael, Jessica, Maygan, Ashlee, Garret and Autumn; and his 10 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his two stepdaughters, Kathy Betourne and her husband Gary of Tilton, and Debbie Harvey of Belmont; his stepson, Jeff Douville of Belmont; his sister, Eleanor Leclerc and her husband Armand of Laconia; and his nieces and nephews.
According to Bob’s wishes there will not be any public services held. A graveside service for his family will be held at the convenience of the family in Franklin Cemetery.
To remember Bob in a special way, consider making a donation in his memory to your local Community Action Program.
For more information, or to leave the family an online condolence, go to smartmemorialhome.com. The Smart Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements.
