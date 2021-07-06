GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. — On July 2, 2021, Robert, Lee Price, age 89, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He died peacefully in his home after a brief illness.
He was born in Hartford, CT, on Sept. 27, 1931, to Ora Lee Price and Elsie Folkins Price. His family of six moved to Hopkinton, NH, when he was about five-years-old. Robert played on the baseball and basketball teams and was a member of the
Glee Club at Hopkinton High School, Contoocook, NH, graduating in 1951. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Kittiwake, Chanticleerclass submarine rescue vessel, ASR-13 during the Korean War from 1951-1954. His rank was MEG3.
Having grown up working on a farm, he later worked at Weeks’ Dairy in Laconia, and then Granite State Volkswagon Dealership in Concord for several years as a car mechanic and then service manager. He completed several mechanics classes during this time. In later years, he was a courier for the New Hampshire Savings Bank. He often worked handyman jobs for several families in the Lakes Region community. He retired in 1993.
Robert, often referred to as Bob, lived in Laconia, NH, for nearly 60 years. He was known as a hard-working, kind, generous person who adored his family. He was an avid sports fan, including being a life-long fan of the Boston Red Sox, Bruins and Celtics. Robert was a member of the Masons Olive Branch Mount Prospect Lodge #16, Masons Chocorua Lodge #83, VFW of the US, Post 1670, and American Legion Post #1. He enjoyed swimming, golf, and snowmobile riding.
Robert was predeceased by his loving wife of 64 years, Zelma Blanchette Price (died 2018).
He is survived by sons, Douglas R. Price of Laconia, NH, David L. Price (Anna) of Gilford, NH, and daughter, Crystal Price Hooper (John) of Goodlettsville, TN; four grandchildren, Katherine Price, Elizabeth Price, Christopher Hooper (Kennedy), Rebecca Hooper, and three great-grandchildren, Kallie Smith, Jayce Rosa and Hayden Darling.
A private burial service will be held at the New Hampshire State Veteran’s Cemetery, in Boscawen, NH, with full military honors.
