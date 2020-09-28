Robert Jones, 76

THORNTON — Robert (Bob) Guy Jones, 76, of Thornton, NH, died suddenly at his home on March 2, 2020. Born in Laconia, NH, on July 1, 1943, he was the son of George and Violet (Vintinner) Jones.
During his career, Bob was employed with the Franconia Paper Mill in Lincoln, NH, L.W. Packard in Ashland, NH, and Freudenberg NOK in Ashland, NH, where he retired.
Bob will be remembered as a hard-working, honest man with a warm smile. He could strike up a conversation with anyone and had life-long friendships with many of his co-workers and neighbors. He enjoyed working with his hands, reading, watching Westerns, and spending time with his family.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 52 years, Katherine (Reitsma) Jones; three children, Lisa Clark and her husband Jeff of Andover, Lori Nash and her husband Kevin of Gilford, and Kurtis Jones of Burlington, VT; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Alice Nirlson of Titusville, FL, JoAnne Langdon of Meredith, Frances Powell of Tilton, Barbara Banfill of Laconia; and brother, Howard Jones of Tilton.
He was pre-deceased by his infant daughter Suprina Jones; brothers Oscar and Arthur Jones; and sister Matilda Wright.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, October 11, at 11:00 a.m. in Pine Grove Cemetery, Thornton. Condolences can be sent to Katherine Jones at The Golden Crest, 29 Baldwin St., Franklin, NH 03235.
