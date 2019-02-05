FRANKLIN — Robert J. Moorhead, 72, of Franklin, passed away Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, in the comfort and safety of his home, following a courageous battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his family.
Bob was born in Owosso, Michigan, on Sept. 24, 1946, to Fritz and Peggy (Fuller) Moorhead. He earned an associate’s degree from Lansing Community College and proudly served his country from 1966 through 1968 with the U.S. Army, Co B, 7th Spt Bn, 199th Inf. Bde, and served in Vietnam.
He retired from Webster Valve in Franklin after 35 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, loved camping, hiking, and skiing with them.
Bob is survived by his wife of 48 years, Linda (Bohunsky) Moorhead; his son, Nick J. Moorhead, and partner Rebecca Adams of Northfield; daughter Neilie L. House and husband Mark of Sanbornton; the joys of his life, his grandchildren, Zander, Madison, and Isabelle House; his sisters, Jeanne Harrelson and Judy Caverson (Mike), brothers William Moorhead and Joseph Moorhead (Amelia), and a special niece, Tori Mallery, all of Michigan; brothers-in-law, both of Maine, Michael Bohunsky and Ronald Bohunsky (Cheri); and many other loving family members.
In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by his brothers, James, Donald, and Tom Moorhead.
At Bob’s request, there will be no services. The Cremation Society of New Hampshire is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online tribute, leave a message of condolence, or for more information, please go to www.csnh.com.
