SALEM — Robert J. “Bob” Clement of Salem, New Hampshire, went home to be with Jesus on November 22, 2020, at age 88.
Robert was the son of Alexander and Mary H. (Goterch) Clement. He was born in Methuen, MA, on April 5, 1932. In 1951, Robert met his wife, Nellie Sandra Clement of Methuen, MA, through his sister, Patty, who was Nellie’s best friend. After graduating from Searles High School with honors, Robert enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served his country from June of 1952 until June of 1956. He was honorably discharged.
Robert studied electrical engineering at Merrimack College in North Andover, MA, graduating with an associate's degree in 1962. After graduating from college, he was employed by several companies including Youngs Engineering, Salem, MA, Sylvania, Middleton, MA, Scott & Williams, Laconia, NH, and Polaroid, Waltham, MA.
Robert was a force of nature, determined to provide for his family and give them the life he felt they deserved. His family meant more to him than anything else in the world - something he often mentioned. He had such a love for the White Mountains and provided endless vacations for three generations of family at the Mittersill Resort in Franconia. He enjoyed sports, played golf and enjoyed fishing when he was younger. Summer was a time for short hikes, a day at the beach and taking road trips throughout the Northeast. He would read every historical marker along the way.
Robert was predeceased by his parents, Alexander and Mary (Goterch) Clement; brother, Arthur Clement; great-grandson, Shane Morrissette; and great-granddaughter, Lillyanna Pagliarulo.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Nellie (Furnari) Clement of Salem, NH; sister, Patricia Ewanick, PA; daughter, Elizabeth and Patrick Lees of Belchertown, MA; son, Robert Clement of Pelham, NH; daughter, Julieann and Michael Pagliarulo of Belmont, NH; and son, Douglas Clement of Salem, NH; grandchildren, Christopher Lees of Palmer, MA, Michael Lees of Belchertown, MA, Jonathan Pagliarulo and Crystal Joy of Belmont, NH, Cassiah Morrissette and fiancé Dylan Wilkerson of Francestown, NH, Christina Pagliarulo of Belmont, NH, Joel Pagliarulo of Gardiner, ME, Angela Pagliarulo of Australia, Timothy Pagliarulo of Keystone, CO, Alexander Clement of Methuen, MA, Kaitlyn Clement of Pelham, NH, Samuel Clement and fiancée Victoria Viens of Salem, NH; great-grandchildren, Michael Mariano of Worchester, MA, Melissa Lees of Virginia, Steven Lees of Worchester, MA, Briar Clement of Salem, NH, Jasmine and Maria Morrissette of Francestown, NH, Carmella Pagliarulo of Belmont, NH, Juliette Pagliarulo-Ames of Belmont, NH, Lincoln Pagliarulo of ME, Jackson Bailey Pagliarulo of Maine and Christian Robert Pagliarulo of Belmont, NH; great-great-grandchildren, Kole, Melonie and Lillyanna Bonin; and nieces and nephews.
Anyone who knew Robert knew that he was a special soul. His family will miss him more than words can say. A graveside service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Services are entrusted to Goundrey & Dewhirst Funeral Home, 42 Main Street, Salem, NH 03079. Please visit www.goundreydewhirstfuneral.com to sign the online guest book.
