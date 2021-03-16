LACONIA — Robert Hugh McGrath, 88, of Court Street, passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021, at the home of his granddaughter, surrounded by his family.
Robert was born on January 10, 1933 in Laconia, NH, the son of the late Leo McGrath Sr. and Stella (Clement) McGrath.
Robert worked in insurance, real estate, building contracting, and was a former LHS tennis coach. He received his BA in history from Dartmouth College, where he was a part of the Beta Theta Pi Fraternity and co-captain of the varsity baseball team. He was also a former Boy Scout and lifeguard. For 10 years, Robert had a sailboat on Lake Winnipesaukee and was jokingly referred to as Captain Blye. He was an avid tennis player, reader and loved Jumble and crossword puzzles.
Robert is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Donna (Beauchaine) McGrath; his daughters, Ellen McGrath and her fiancé Papu Haroon of Malindi, Kenya and Mary McGrath of Laconia; his son, Thomas McGrath and his wife Kay Adams-McGrath of Newmarket, United Kingdom; his son-in-law, Mark Mamone of Hillsborough; his brother, Leo Patrick McGrath and his wife, Madeline of Meredith; his sister, Mary M. Morin of Laconia; his brother-in-law, Kenneth W. Beauchaine of Old Orchard Beach, ME; and his grandchildren, Derick McGrath, Andrew McGrath, Colin Adams-McGrath, Lindsey Thompson, and Hilary Daigle; and seven great-grandchildren.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, social distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required. Only 120 guests will be permitted in the church at one time.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Andre Bessette Parish-Sacred Heart Church. For anyone unable to attend, the Mass can be viewed at standrebessette.org/livestream.html.
Burial will be held at a later date.
For those who wish, the family suggests requesting Masses for the repose of Robert's soul.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
