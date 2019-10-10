FRANKLIN — Mr. Robert H. Bourdeau, 81, of Franklin, died at his home on Oct. 6, 2019.
He was born in Franklin on Feb. 2, 1938, the son of Louis and Nellie (Moulton) Bourdeau.
Mr. Bourdeau lived in Franklin and at age 9 moved to Penacook. He graduated from Merrimack Valley High School in 1958.
Following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served there until his discharge 23 years later.
Following his military service, he was employed at Los Angeles Fire Department until retiring.
His wife, Pamela (Larson) Bourdeau, died in 2010.
He enjoyed the outdoors and especially fishing. Mr. Bourdeau also enjoyed following his favorite sports teams.
Family members include nieces and nephews.
There will be a graveside service at the New Hampshire Veterans' Cemetery in Boscawen with USAF honors on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 2:30 p.m.
Donations in memory of Mr. Bourdeau may be made to Franklin Animal Shelter, PO Box 265, Franklin, NH 03235.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting with arrangements and an online guestbook is available at www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
