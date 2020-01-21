CENTER HARBOR — Robert Gregory Hormell, 73, of Center Harbor, died Jan. 15, 2020, at Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia, after a courageous, lengthy battle with several health issues.
Born in Melrose, Massachusetts, on Nov. 22, 1946, he was the son of Dr. Robert S. and Catherine (McManus) Hormell.
In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by his sister, Jane Kiah, formerly of Meredith, and his brother, Mark Hormell.
Bob graduated from Melrose High School, Class of 1964. He attended Belknap College in Center Harbor, and graduated with a love for the area and his many friends here.
Bob and his brother-in-law, Paul Kiah, owned and operated “The Mug” restaurant in Center Harbor for several years. Bob made a career change to pursue his dream of counseling people who needed guidance. After earning his master’s degree at Northeastern University and doing doctoral studies at Boston University, he focused on helping many developmentally disabled adults as a psychologist.
Bob was active in the local youth sports activities. He was instrumental in starting a youth soccer league in Meredith, and coached youth basketball for many years, and was involved in the local men’s softball league. He was a big fan of the Boston Celtics and the New England Patriots.
Bob loved his family and enjoyed being with the several generations of Hormells and Kiahs, who share the family property on Berry Bay in Freedom.
Bob is survived by his children, Nathan Q. Hormell of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Elizabeth I. Hormell of Laconia; his brother, George Hormell of Dover; his devoted companion of 30 years, Bonnie (MacLeod) Scalzi of Center Harbor; and many nieces and nephews. Bob also leaves his former wife, Patricia Quinn, of Phoenix, Arizona.
Calling hours will be at the Mayhew Funeral Home, 204 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith, on Saturday, Feb. 1, form 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be a prayer service during visitation hours at 12:30 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to the N.H. Humane Society, 1305 Meredith Center Road, Laconia, NH 03246.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.