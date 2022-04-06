Robert G. Simpson, 67

NORTHFIELD — Robert "Bob" Gary Simpson, 67, a longtime resident of Northfield, passed away at the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon, on Sunday, April 3, 2022 with his lifelong partner/wife by his side.
Robert was born in Franklin, on May 9, 1954 the son of Roy Simpson and Jacqueline (Labelle) Simpson.
Robert grew up in Northfield, and attended Tilton-Northfield High School. After high school Robert joined the Army where he served in Germany during the Vietnam War. After his time in the military Robert worked several years in the construction industry for Evroks and Natgun. After Natgun, Robert spent several years working as a carpenter, including on Lake Winnipesaukee, traveling on barges to all of the islands. Before retiring in 2017 Robert worked with his brother Lester at Remcon, as a machinist, in Meredith.
Robert enjoyed the great outdoors and all that it had to offer. He had a fondness for animals, and you could never put it past him to have some type of wildlife in the house, including three baby skunks that he ended up rescuing and naming before they were brought to their new home at the Squam Lakes Science Center. Robert would never pass up an ice-cold Bud Light or a four-wheeler ride out in the woods. He was quick witted and would have an entire room in laughter from his wide array of outlandish jokes and banter. He will be missed dearly by his numerous friends and family.
Robert leaves behind his lifelong partner/wife of 32 years, Jean Keyes of Northfield; his son, Robert Simpson Jr. of Frostproof, FL; his step-daughter, Brittni Stewart of Northfield; and step-son, Brady Stewart of Hooksett. He is also survived by his sisters, Donna Smith of New Bern, NC, Jan Simpson of Ellijay, GA; and a brother, Rick Simpson and his wife Missy of Clifton Park, NY; and his two sisters-in-law, Susan Simpson of Meredith and Carol Keyes, of Northfield. Robert was predeceased by his son, Matthew Simpson; brothers, Ron Simpson and Lester Simpson; and his parents, mother, Jacqueline (Labelle) Simpson and father, Roy Simpson.
The family would like to thank the excellent and compassionate staff at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center and the Jack Byrne Center for taking such good care of Bob in his final days. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. There will be no formal services.
Paquette-Neun Funeral Home in Northfield is assisting with arrangements and an online guestbook is available at www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
