SALISBURY — Robert G. Merkley Jr., 58 of Salisbury, passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at Concord Hospital with his loving family by his side. He was born on October 14, 1963, in Bronx, New York, the son of Robert G. Sr. and Virginia A. (Reilly) Merkley. He graduated from Fallbrook High School in California in 1981 and Jefferson Community College in Watertown, New York in 1983. He worked for Tilton School for several years, then in 1990 started working for J. Jill Group, where he was still employed as an IT specialist. His interests included NASCAR, Star Wars and classic cars, especially his own Chevy II and his late father in law’s 79 Corvette, which belongs to his wife. He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Scott R. Merkley.
His family includes his wife, Stephanie M. (Krauz) Merkley of Salisbury; daughter, Elaine A. Merkley of Leray, NY and her children Natalia E. Smith and Alana J. Childs of South Carolina; son, Michael K. Brace of Bristol, daughter, Kaitlyn N. Brace of Danbury, daughter, Mikayla A. Brace of Bristol; fraternal twins, Collins R. and Cameron S. Merkley of Salisbury; brother: Edward J. Badger of Tilton; sister, Trina A. Pennock of Sackets Harbor; nieces and nephews.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.