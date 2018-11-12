RUMNEY — Robert G. James Sr., 62, passed away at home on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, a loving husband and father of four children.
Robert (Bob) was born on May 23, 1956, in New York. He was a truck driver for numerous years and also a licensed plumber.
On April 30, 1997, he married his wife, Deborah James. Bob and Deborah were together since 1987 and their 31st anniversary would have been next year. They raised two daughters, Ashlee and Colleen James; a son, Robert James Jr.; and Robert's stepson, David Blahut.
Robert loved being outdoors with his grandson, P.J. He loved painting and working on his RV. Robert loved his family and was a very sincere person who would put anyone before himself. He was known for his optimistic personality, his endless funny stories, and his wonderful hugs. He was always an inviting person to all friends.
Robert is survived by his wife, Deborah; his four children, David, Ashlee, Bobby, and Colleen; his son-in-law, Peter Bushnell Jr.; and his two grandsons whom he loved so much, P.J. and Liam Bushnell.
Robert was preceded in death by his father, Richard James, and his mother, Vera.
Calling hours for Robert will be at the Mayhew Funeral Home, 12 Langdon St., Plymouth, NH 03264, on Friday, Nov. 16, from 1 to 3 p.m.
The Mayhew Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. To view Robert’s online book of memories, go to www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
