Robert Foreman, 75

Robert Foreman, 75

WOLFEBORO — On Dec. 22, 2022, Robert Foreman, also known as "Bob" and "Roberto Rios," passed away in Wolfeboro, at the age of 75. Bob was born on March 13, 1947, in Concord, Massachusetts, to Charles and Gladys (Rockwell) Foreman.

He is survived by his former wife, Emerita Foreman; their three children, Faustino Rios, Juan Carlos Foreman, and Gladys (Foreman-Rios) Clausen; along with six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; his brother, Gary, as well as nieces and nephews. Bob was predeceased by his parents; brothers, Charles and Francis; sister, Alice and twin sister, Elizabeth.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.