Robert Foreman, 75

WOLFEBORO — On Dec. 22, 2022, Robert Foreman, also known as "Bob" and "Roberto Rios," passed away in Wolfeboro, at the age of 75. Bob was born on March 13, 1947, in Concord, Massachusetts, to Charles and Gladys (Rockwell) Foreman.
He is survived by his former wife, Emerita Foreman; their three children, Faustino Rios, Juan Carlos Foreman, and Gladys (Foreman-Rios) Clausen; along with six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; his brother, Gary, as well as nieces and nephews. Bob was predeceased by his parents; brothers, Charles and Francis; sister, Alice and twin sister, Elizabeth.
A graduate of UMASS Boston, Bob found his best education traveling and helping anyone he could. Roberto had a deep passion for Spanish culture, especially the art of flamenco music and dance. He played the flamenco guitar professionally for over 40 years and traveled all over the U.S., but ultimately helped establish flamenco in the Boston community with the Ramon de los Reyes Spanish Dance Theatre among others. In addition, he managed his own flamenco group, El Arte Flamenco, with his son Faustino Rios and daughter Gladys Clausen with many prominent Boston artists for the past 25 years.
After retirement, Bob enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren teaching them Spanish, guitar, magic tricks, and fishing. Bob was a man of culture who spent his free time learning Arabic and giving treats to any dog who would pass his way. Bob loved telling stories of his many adventures crossing the Mexican border; of his travels throughout Europe and sharing a good joke amongst friends.
A man of many words, Bob also wrote technical manuals during his HVAC career in Houston, Texas, as well as with Bell Atlantic in Massachusetts. He was an accomplished grant writer for the musicians and artists of Boston as well as the Massachusetts Department of Education.
All of his life, he had struggled with the effects of having polio as a child. What we learned from him was the value of a good book, a four-legged friend, the beauty of music and culture, and that one man's trash is another man's treasure. He was a kind and generous person who will be missed by many.
A celebration of life will be held in Boston soon, reach out to his daughter Gladys if you wish to attend.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.