Robert F. Finkeldie, 59

LACONIA —Robert Francis Finkeldie, 59, died from cancer, surrounded by his family at Concord Hospital-Laconia on Friday, March 17.
He was born in New Brunswick, New Jersey, to Fred J. and Helen (O’Neill) Finkeldie on Jan. 25, 1964.
He spent his younger years in Fishkill, New York, Somerville, New Jersey, then Boulder, Colorado and Morgan Hill, California. He graduated from John Jay Senior High going on to complete his bachelor’s degree in marine transportation from Texas A & M, Galveston, Texas.
Following his graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy. Serving on the U.S.S. Estocin, he earned the rank of lieutenant. He followed his love of the sea and joined the Merchant Marines in 1990 achieving the rank of U.S. Master Unlimited Tonnage from the U.S. Coast Guard retiring in 2013.
During his time in the Merchant Marine, he served on the bridge of many vessels. He last served on the bridge of the ship SS El Faro which was lost at sea during hurricane Joaquin in October of 2015; taking the lives of 33 mariners some of which he had previously worked with.
His love of the sea started early in his life filling his bathtub with Motorifics, along with summer vacations down at the Jersey shore crabbing, swimming and eating pizza along with raw clams on the half shell. He enjoyed reading and held the full collection of Horatio Hornblower books. Later when he was out to sea he would come home to his beloved Doberman Smokey and take his RV to spend time at the New Hampshire seacoast, once again enjoying the sea from a different angle. His home was filled with photos he had taken from his many sea voyages.
In retirement he worked part-time at the New Hampshire Pavilion and the Laconia Rod and Gun Club. The rest of the time was spent working on his house or taking trips, especially to NASCAR races.
He is survived by his father, Fred Finkeldie of Wilmington, North Carolina; his mother, Helen Heiner Turner; his sister, Susan K. Patz of Center Harbor; nephew, David Patz and his wife Garlande; nieces, Lauria Patz and Liam Daugherty; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Rod and Gun Club, 358 S. Main St., Laconia, on Saturday, May 6, at 2 p.m., hosted by Darlene Rivers.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Msgr. Gerald Belanger at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 300 NH Route 25, Meredith, on Friday, May 19, at 11 a.m.
A reception will follow in Thompson Hall.
A Burial Service will follow the reception at 3 p.m. at Oakland Cemetery, 73 Meredith Center Road, Meredith, on May 19.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Robert’s name to Isaiah 61 Café, 100 New Salem St., Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
