Robert F. Browne Jr., 75

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Robert “Bob” F. Browne Jr., 75, formerly of Belmont, passed away Monday, October 11, 2021, in Cedar City, Utah.
Bob was born April 2, 1946 in Providence, RI, to the late Robert and Bernice Browne. Bob grew up in Rhode Island and Connecticut and graduated from Lycoming College in Pennsylvania.
Bob was a social studies teacher in Portsmouth, RI and Concord, Vermont for his entire professional career. He was an avid train collector and enjoyed photography, hiking and gardening.
Bob is survived by his wife of 40 years, Martha J. Browne of Cedar City, UT; two sons, Robert F. Browne III and Daniel C. Wheeler, both of Laconia, NH; three grandchildren, Sacoia Browne of Tilton, NH, Mya Browne and Willow Browne, both of Twin Mountain, NH; and was expecting his first great-grandchild. Bob was preceded in death by both parents and his daughter, Dawn Helen Wheeler.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, October 25, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., in the Carriage house at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Garfield Street, Laconia.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
