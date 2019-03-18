LACONIA — Robert “Bob” Edward Fairbanks, 74, of Laconia finished his earthly journey peacefully on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Lakes Region General Hospital, with his loving wife, Linda Noel Fairbanks, by his side.
Bob was a devout Catholic, serving as usher and Eucharistic Minister in his tiny parish in Bartlett, and most recently as a parishioner of St. Andre Bessette Parish at Sacred Heart.
Bob was born on April 13, 1944, in Milton, Massachusetts, the son of the Clayton and Mildred (Pope) Fairbanks.
Bob served proudly in the U.S. Air Force as a crash firefighter which eventually led to many of his other careers, loves and interests. In the 1970s, after having moved to East Kingston, he soon joined the volunteer fire department. As a strong believer in the value of training, he successfully graduated from the first Fire Fighter 1 class in the Seacoast Region and followed this with a career-level certification, rising to the rank of training lieutenant within the department. Always a fierce voice for emergency responders, he worked closely with state and local leadership as well as the Seabrook Nuclear Power Plant as a Civil Defense director, developing and implementing the Emergency Operations Center. For 26 years, he worked as a fire alarm technician for R.B. Allen in North Hampton.
Bob was known for his cooking prowess and was always willing to make anyone a meal. As a member of the Volunteer Fire Association, he worked tirelessly at the fairgrounds for events, cooking hundreds of “BobMuffin” breakfast sandwiches and thousands of lobsters at festivals, and always manning the grill for the barbecues.
One of his proudest contributions was his leading role for more than 15 years as the fire department’s Santa in the town's annual Christmas Eve Santa Tour.
Upon his retirement, his volunteerism continued. His love for the White Mountains was evident as he became a strong supporter of the Mount Washington Observatory, eventually leading to his part-time work for the Mount Washington Auto Road and as Museum Curator of the Tip Top House for New Hampshire State Parks.
For the past 20 years, he spent much of his time supporting his wife, Linda, in her ministry at Bishop Brady High School, manning the snack kitchen for the three-day Kairos retreats at St. Methodios Faith Retreat Center in Contoocook, providing his famous corn chowder for parent open houses, and driving the Brady shuttle supporting Operation Santa elves in the Concord Christmas parade. He will fondly be remembered by many of the students as “Mr. Bob.”
His family and friends are celebrating the end of a life well lived where Bob will be forever 39 and eternally saying “better than some” and never having to say “but not as good as others.”
Bob is survived by his wife, Linda Noel Fairbanks; his son, Michael Fairbanks of Lee; two brothers, William Fairbanks and his wife, Janet, and John Fairbanks and his wife, Nancy, of Scituate, Massachusetts; and three stepchildren, Christopher Noel and wife Jennifer, Timothy Noel and his partner Jill, and Jessica Noel Ganchi and her husband, Paul. Bob was the loving Grampy of eight grandchildren, Emma, Abby, Boden, and Macy Noel, Rhea, and Paul Ganchi, and Sophia and Amelia Collie. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his first wife, Rita Braga Fairbanks, and his sister, Barbara Fairbanks Holcomb of Granville, Connecticut.
Calling Hours will be on Saturday, March 23, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the St. Andre Bessette Parish-Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia.
A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m., also at the St. Andre Bessette Parish-Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia.
Burial will take place in the spring in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Bartlett.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bishop Brady High School, c/o Campus Ministry Program, 25 Columbus Ave., Concord, NH 03301.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
