CONCORD — On the crisp, sunny morning of March 20, 2019, the first day of spring, Robert Earl Bridges left us to reunite with his beloved wife of 69 years, Peggy. Bob (1928-2019) was 90 years old when he passed away, surrounded by loving family members and the compassionate staff of The Birches in Concord.
He was raised in a single-parent household during the depression in Dedham, Massachusetts, the third of four boys. In high school, he met the woman who would share his life, Margaret, ever-afterward endearingly called Peggy. They were married after he was discharged from the Navy at the end of World War II.
He graduated from Purdue on the GI Bill, then moved his bride to Rochester, New York, where he was employed as an electrical engineer at Eastman Kodak. As his family grew, he took a vice-president position at J.L. Klug Corporation, but eventually made the move back to Kodak. He was very proud that his contributions were recognized in a U.S. patent.
He took an early retirement, then enjoyed traveling the country in a camper with Peggy until finally returning to the beloved green of New England. He shared many “red ball days” with his visiting kids, or with grandchildren spending a night, among the pines and birches on “the hill” in Wakefield. Bob and Peg spent their remaining years together in Gilmanton.
Bob had a great capacity for love and, although not an overtly religious man, throughout his life he led with his heart — love, do no harm to others, give of yourself, do right, fill a need — a legacy he handed down to his offspring.
He was uncomfortable in social settings, but once the shell cracked, his warm smile and generous heart allowed him to make fast friends and lasting memories. His twinkling eyes and boyish grin are often remembered best, even as he raked in the pot at a friendly game of wildcard poker or slapped down a dreaded Ace playing Kings In The Corner.
Missing him greatly are his five children, Susan of Harlem, New York, Mark and his wife, Sherry, of Spencerport, New York, Laurie Jo (MacPherson) and her life partner, Brian, of North Port, Florida, Lisa and her husband, Terry (Smith), of Bedford, and Cindy and her husband, Jim (Juneau), of Gilmanton; his grandchildren, Charles and Susannah (Leeds), Troy (Bridges) and his wife, Nicole (Viggiano), Tobie and her husband, Michael (Stallings), Heather and her husband, Jim (Urso), Andrew and his wife, Charlene (MacPherson), Rob (MacPherson) and his wife, Nelly (Ortiz), Alex (MacPherson) and his wife, Siew Yen (Chai), Josh and his wife, Rebekah (Smith), and Sierra and Mitch (Juneau); and his dearly loved great-grandchildren, Charlie, Sam, Grant, Naomi, and Mackenzie.
Bob was predeceased by his wife, Peggy, and sons-in-law Charles Leeds of New York, New York, and Stuart MacPherson of Derry.
Bob’s family is extremely grateful to the exceptionally dedicated staff and caregivers at The Birches in Concord.
A private memorial service is planned. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association, or a charity of your choice, in Robert’s name.
