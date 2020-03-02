MILFORD, Massachusetts — Robert E. Hensel, 87, of Milford, died Feb. 29, 2020, in Care Dimensions Hospice in Lincoln.
He was the husband of Pathaya (Chamroenrak) Hensel. His first wife, Nancy J. (Mattott) Hensel, passed away in 2009.
Mr. Hensel, along with his first wife, owned and operated Captain Bobs’s Seafood Market on Beacon Street and Union Avenue in Framingham, and locations in Milford, Concord, New Hampshire, and Laconia, New Hampshire, for over 32 years before retiring in 1998.
He was born Jan. 3, 1933, in Milford, son of the late William R. and Wilhelmena (Allen) Hensel, and he attended Mendon High School.
Mr. Hensel was an American Legion member and veteran of the Korean Conflict, serving in the U.S. Navy.
In addition to his wife, Patsy, he is survived by two daughters, Nancy J. and her husband, Terry Blaser, of Westford and Deborah A. and her husband, Neil Laverie, of Holliston; two sisters, Wilhelmena “Sis” Hensel of Mendon and Carolyn Topping of Milford; and two grandchildren, Erica and Jennifer Hensel.
He was predeceased by two sons, Willian R. Hensel and Robert E. Hensel; and two brothers, William T. Hensel and Aubery “Bud” M. Hensel.
Visiting hours will be on Wednesday, March 4, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home, 42 Congress St., Milford.
There will be a simple service in celebration and thanksgiving of Robert's life on Thursday, March 5, at 10 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church,17 Congress St., Milford. Interment will follow in Vernon Grove Cemetery, Vernon Street, Milford, with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Brookhaven Hospice, 114 Turnpike Rd., Suite 206, Westborough, MA 01581.
