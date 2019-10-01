Robert E. Gebo, 65
BELMONT — Robert E. Gebo, 65, a longtime resident of Belmont, died on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Pine Rock Manor in Warner after a long illness.
Robert was born in Franklin on Nov. 3, 1953, the son of the late Henry W. and Corena M. (Moody) Gebo.
Robert attended Belmont High School. He was employed as a machinist at Arwood, now PCC Structurals in Tilton, and up until his illness was working for Continental Machine Shop in Andover.
When his two boys where younger he served as a Cub Scout den leader and later as an assistant scoutmaster.
Robert enjoyed NASCAR until the death of Dale Earnhardt and loved to tinker around outside and fixing things. He also like to eat blackberries that grew by the thousands along his driveway.
He was predeceased by his parents and a sister, Carol LaBraney.
His family includes his wife of 43 years, Judith (Evangelo) Gebo of Belmont; two sons, Christian and his wife Brittany Gebo of Belmont, and Jason and his wife Toy Gebo of Gilmanton; his grandchildren, Justin Gebo of Tilton, Nicholas Gebo of South Carolina, and Jazmine of Belmont and Alicia Gebo of Jacksonville, North Carolina; his first great-grandson, Hunter Paul Young of Belmont just born a week prior; his sisters, Linda Huffer of Belmont, and Diane and her husband Paul Hatch of Belmont; his brothers, Wayne Sr. and his wife Dottie Gebo of Belmont, and Richard and his wife Tina Gebo of Sacramento, California; and numerous nieces and nephews.
According to Robert's wishes there will be no callings hours held. A graveside service will be held in South Road Cemetery in Belmont on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 11 a.m.
The family would like to give a special thank you to his sister-in-law, Barbara Kimball, for all that she did for him and the care she provided.
Memorial donations in memory of Robert, may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice of New Hampshire, 18 Orchard View Dr., Londonderry NH 03053.
Toy Anne Gebo has set up a gofundme page for donations to help with funeral costs as well.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements.
For more information go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
