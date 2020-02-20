MEREDITH — Robert “Bob” Denis Gage Sr., 78, originally from Summit, New Jersey, passed away peacefully on Feb. 18, 2020, after a courageous struggle with Parkinson’s Disease, which was the proximate cause of Bob’s far-too-premature departure from his family and friends.
Bob was predeceased by his parents, Frank P. and Naomi (Weil) Gage; his brother, Frank Gage; and sister Janet (Gage) Hatton.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Jean (Larsen) Gage; his three sons from a prior marriage, Robert “Chip” D. Gage Jr. of Dallas, Texas, Edward “Ted” P. Gage and his wife, Kathi-Ann, of Chatham, New Jersey, and Derek M. Gage and his wife, Tammy, of Duxbury, Massachusetts; and seven adoring grandchildren, Brianna, Brendan, Amanda, Madison, Sydney, Julianna, and Alexandra.
Bob was a graduate of Summit High School in New Jersey (Class of 1959) and then attended Lehigh University (Class of 1963) in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, graduating with a bachelor of science degree in Industrial Engineering.
Following his university education, Bob was commissioned as an officer in the United States Air Force and was deployed as part of the first U.S.A.F. fighter unit to be assigned to the Vietnam conflict. After surviving a full year of active duty without injury, ironically, Bob experienced (and survived) a plane crash on his return flight home to the United States.
Following his service to his country, Bob commenced a successful career in international manufacturing and business operation roles with a variety of multi-national corporations, leading to extensive travel in Europe, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. Eventually, Bob’s entrepreneurial spirit led him to the world of venture-backed startups, where he led several early-stage companies in the capacity as their CFO and/or CEO.
In retirement, Bob was a famously goofy grandfather, an active member of his church community, and a willing volunteer to many local activities and charitable organizations.
To say that Bob will be missed by his family and friends is an understatement of epic proportions.
There will be a Memorial Service to celebrate Bob’s life on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 11 a.m. at the First Congregational Church of Meredith, 4 Highland St., Meredith.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Rock Steady Boxing program at the Downtown Gym, 171 Fair St., Laconia, NH, 03246, an amazing program that empowers Parkinson’s patients to fight back and improve their quality of life through a non-contact boxing-based fitness curriculum, would be sincerely appreciated, at https://rocksteadyboxing.org.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
