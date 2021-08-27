PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Robert “Bob” “Bubba” J. Connolly, 73, of Palm Harbor, FL, died on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was the loving husband to Susan (Deacon) Connolly with whom he shared 53 years of marriage.
He was born in Philadelphia to the late Edgar J. and Florence (Hudson) Connolly on January 24, 1947. Bob graduated from the University of North Carolina in 1968 as a Tar Heel football alumnus. Shortly after college Bob and Susan moved to their beloved New Hampshire for Bob’s first job in the shoe business with Laconia Shoe Company. He retired as Vice President of the men’s division of Elan Polo in St. Louis, Missouri.
While living in Amherst Bob enjoyed coaching Pop Warner football. Wherever he lived he enjoyed playing golf. Bob was director of the New England Counsel of Men’s Prison Fellowship. He was the embodiment of goodness, kindness and generosity.
In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by his children, Lara, Barrett, Megan and Elyse; along with his grandchildren, Moriah, Makenzie, Maddex, Skylar, Jax, Ashlyn and Landyn. He also leaves behind his only sibling Jim Connolly.
Funeral services for Bob will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bob’s name to Men’s Prison Fellowship.
From St Francis of Assisi, “Preach the gospel at all times and if necessary, use words.”
