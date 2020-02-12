CONCORD — Robert “Bob” Caruso, 58, formerly of Belmont, died on Feb. 6, 2020, at the Concord Hospice House.
Bob was born on Nov. 27, 1961, in Laconia, the son of Robert D. Caruso and Beverly (Bean) Glidden.
Bob worked for Ted Bowman at Meredith Bay Painting for 25 years, where he was a valued and highly respected employee.
Bob was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and had a passion for riding his Harley. Bob was also a talented artist.
Bob is survived by his mother and step-father, Beverly and Jim Glidden; his daughter, Melissa Danforth, and her husband, Michael; two grandchildren, Cody and Dustyn; three brothers, Tony Caruso, Warren Caruso and his wife, Carol, and Jason Caruso; three sisters, Cindy Gilbert, Mary Kerouack and her husband, Jim, and Becky Caruso; and many nieces and nephews.
Bob was predeceased by his father, Robert D. Caruso.
Services will be at a later date.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.