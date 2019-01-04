FRANKLIN — Robert C. Hoyt, 87, a longtime resident of Franklin, died on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, at the CRVNA Hospice House in Concord after a short, courageous battle with cancer.
He was born in Concord on Feb. 11, 1931, the son of the late Franklin and Carrie (Keniston) Hoyt. Robert was a graduate of Bristol High School with the Class of 1950.
He was employed as a microwave communications manager and worked for New England Telephone for 36 years until his retirement in 1990.
Robert was a U.S. Navy veteran serving during the Korean Conflict.
He was a longtime member of the Congregational Christian Church of Franklin UCC and an active member of the Meridian Masonic Lodge in Franklin. His desire to help others was never more evident than his many years of making supper for the needy residents of Franklin at the Bread and Roses kitchen located at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Franklin.
His family includes his wife of 67 years, Marjorie M. (Bucklin) Hoyt of Franklin; his daughter, Laura Labranche of Northport, Florida; and his three sons, Steven Hoyt of Bethlehem, Kenneth Hoyt of Catlett, Virginia, and Michael Hoyt of Northfield. He is also survived by his sister, Pansy Pebbles of Concord, 15 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren.
Calling hours will be on Wednesday, Jan. 9, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home, Franklin-Tilton Road (584 West Main St.) in Tilton. A Masonic service will be held during the calling hours. There will be a graveside service in the spring in Franklin Cemetery in Franklin.
Memorial donations in memory of Robert may be made to Bread and Roses at the Unitarian Church in Franklin.
For more information, go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.