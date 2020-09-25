Husband and wife die hours apart
FRANKLIN — Robert C. Hinds 91, who died September 22nd at Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia and his wife, Joan F. (Camp) Hinds, 83, who died September 23rd at Concord Hospital. Their two sons made sure one of them were present at the time of each parents death and truly believe they left together to continue their beautiful love story.
Bob was born in Franklin on November 23, 1928, the son of Robert Charlie and Elsie (Morrison) Hinds. He graduated from Franklin High School, class of 1947. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, drafted in 1951 and serving during the Korean War from 1951 to 1956. Bob was employed for over 52 years with Coca-Cola, serving in a variety of positions and ultimately retiring as the Vice President and Board Director of Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Belmont. He was a longtime Mason of the Meridian Lodge #60 in Franklin, serving in various capacities and chairs. He served on the Franklin City Council and Franklin School Board and was a founding member of the Webster Lake Association, serving as their President for many years. He was also the chairman of the Franklin Winter Carnival as well as a member of the Kearsarge Mountain Boys and founder of the Webster Lake Fishing Derby.
Joan was born in Etna, NH on February 6, 1937, the daughter of Rolfe W. and Florence M. (Bennett) Camp. Joan was also a graduate of Franklin High School, class of 1955 and studied at Plymouth State College. Joan was proud of her position as Food Service Director for the Franklin School District for many years, especially since it let her keep an eye on her boys. She also truly enjoyed volunteering at the voting polls in West Franklin and the opportunity it gave her to visit with new and old friends from Franklin Ward 1. Joan’s true passion, however, was in the kitchen and she spent countless hours preparing delicious meals for her family and friends.
Bob and Joan were married on February 2nd, 1957 and had a wonderful 63 years of marriage. They were both members of the Franklin Baptist Church and active members in their community. They enjoyed time spent at their home on Webster Lake as well as in Wells Beach, Maine and Naples, Florida and they cherished the dear friendships made over the years, both near and far.
In addition to Bob and Joan's parents they were predeceased by Bob's brother, Edwin Hinds and Joan and Bob's son, Bradley C. Hinds, who passed away in 2013.
Their family includes, Randal R. Hinds and his wife Joni of Franklin and Jeffrey R. Hinds and his wife Amy of Tilton; their grandchildren, Justin R. Hinds, Michael R. Mayo, Jacob R. Hinds, Scott J. Hinds, Kyle W. Hinds, Nicholas C. Hinds, W. Alexander Cammack and Nathan T. Cammack; and their great-grandson, Maverick R. Mayo.
Robert leaves behind his sister-in-law, Virginia Hinds of Lebanon.
Joan leaves sisters, Nancy Garland of Franklin, Janet Hill and her husband, David of Franklin, Linda Brochu and her husband Denis of Franklin; nieces, nephews and cousins.
A time of remembrance will be held Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the Baptist Church of Franklin, 21 Church St, in Franklin, beginning at 1:00 p.m. with a Masonic service for Bob, followed by sharing words of Pastor Matthew Beem. Burial will take place following the service at the family lot in Franklin Cemetery, Thompson Park with committal prayers and U. S. Army Honors. The family requests that friends who come to pay their respects practice appropriate social distancing and wear masks.
It would have been Bob and Joan's wish that donations in their name be directed to the Webster Lake Association, in care of John Miller, P.O. Box 44, Franklin, NH 03235.
For more information go to www.smartfuneralhome.com
